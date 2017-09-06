EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department had three Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and 64 other traffic citations during the seventh in a series of overtime enforcement periods that concluded on Sept. 5, 2017.

There were no fatalities or serious alcohol related traffic accidents during this period, the Edwardsville Police Department said.

The enforcement period was conducted from Aug. 21, 2017, to Sept. 5, 2017.

The next enforcement period will be over the Halloween period. Questions should be forwarded to the attention of Lt. Charles Kohlberg at (618) 656-2131.

