EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police Department reported five impaired driving arrests, two suspended driving arrests, and 28 additional traffic citations during the Independence Day enforcement period, part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI,” and “Click It or Ticket” safety campaigns.

The enforcement effort, which took place over the Independence Day holiday, saw Edwardsville Police collaborate with more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies.

The initiative aimed to remove drunk and drugged drivers from the roads, promote seat belt use, and enforce speeding and other traffic laws. This high-visibility enforcement campaign was complemented by various outreach activities, including the

“It’s Not a Game” media campaign, designed to educate the public on the dangers of impaired driving and the importance of traffic safety. The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds, administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI,” and “Click It or Ticket” programs.

