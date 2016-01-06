EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department is requesting your assistance in identifying the suspects of a “smash and grab” burglary that occurred at Hudson Jewelers, 6679 Edwardsville Crossing Drive East, at 6:15 a.m. on Wednsday, Jan. 6. Although officers were on-scene within two minutes of the alarm activation, the suspects were gone prior to their arrival.

A review of surveillance video footage shows what appears to be two male suspects pull up in the front of the business in a dark colored SUV. An object was used to break the glass at the front of the store where both suspects entered. The suspects were wearing dark colored clothing, but only one was masked. After removing merchandise from the store, both suspects left the store and drove off in the dark colored SUV.

The Edwardsville Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes either suspect, or has information regarding this incident, to please contact Detective Jake Germann at (618) 656-2131 or the Edwardsville Police anonymous tip line at (618) 692-7552.

