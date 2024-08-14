EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department is kicking off a traffic safety campaign aimed at reducing impaired driving, failure to wear seat belts, and distracted driving. This high-visibility enforcement initiative will run from Friday, August 16 through the early morning hours of Sept. 3, encompassing Labor Day weekend.

“We want our community to understand the importance of making smart decisions behind the wheel, on Labor Day and every day,” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker. “While our goal is voluntary compliance, drivers should expect strict enforcement of all traffic laws on Edwardsville roads every day.”

The Edwardsville Police are collaborating with the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to support this statewide effort.

In addition to targeting impaired drivers, the campaign will emphasize the "Click It or Ticket" initiative, underscoring the importance of wearing seat belts. Buckling up is the single-most effective way to protect yourself in a crash.

Whether you're driving across town or across the country, whether in the front seat or back, always remember to wear your seat belt and ensure all passengers are also buckled. As you celebrate, remember to designate a sober driver. Do not let friends or family members drive drunk, high or impaired by other drugs. Even a small amount of alcohol, cannabis or other impairing substance can impair judgment and reaction times, making driving unsafe.

The Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns are administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal dollars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

