EDWARDSVILLE - Halloween is less than 10 days away and the Edwardsville Police issued a reminder to motorists of the dangers of impaired driving, particularly on Halloween when the little ghouls and goblins are out in neighborhoods and on busy streets after dark.

The Edwardsville Police campaign theme for Halloween is: "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Drive High and Get a DUI. The Halloween enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

"If you know someone you are partying with this Halloween, make sure you designate a sober driver to get you home safely," said Lt. Christopher Byrne of the Edwardsville Police. "Don't put yourself, or others at risk by driving impaired by alcohol, marijuana, or any other impairing substance."

Lt. Byrne stressed that each year throughout the state, hundreds die in impaired-driving crashes, while others face the ramifications of a DUI, including jail time, loss of license, and thousands of dollars spent on attorney's fees, fines, and lost wages.

Edwardsville Police urges everyone to follow these simple tips to keep the roads safe during Halloween:

Plan a safe way to get home before you attend a party.

Designate a sober driver, take public transportation, use your favorite ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member to get home.

Walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as driving impaired. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement as soon as it is safe to do so.

If you see an impaired person about to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely.

Buckle up: It's your best defense against impaired drivers.

