EDWARDSVILLE - Many buy and sell online today and the Edwardsville Police Department sent out a reminder on Thursday that it has a Safe Exchange Zone.

"If you feel the need for a safe exchange zone, you are welcome to utilize the parking lot or lobby of the Police Department," the Edwardsville Police Department said. "The lot has video surveillance and good lighting."

Alton Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement agencies also offer a Safe Exchange Zone.

Some tips for buying or selling online are as follows:

Meet at a police station, this only adds an extra layer of security.

Try out the product first: If you are trying to buy an electronic item or something that could be broken ask for a demonstration.

Bring backup: Never meet someone you don't know from Craigslist or another resource with only yourself.

Only bring enough cash for the purchase: If the seller demands an online transfer or payment before you meet to get the product, don't do it.

Try to get a detailed receipt: If someone goes wrong with the product, a proof of purchase might help you get it fixed or swapped for a new product. The receipt of purchase can be requested prior to the meeting.

Don't give out your personal information: There is no need for the buyer or seller to know your home address or anything else on a personal level.

Trust gut feelings: If the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Also, if anything the seller or buyer says raises a red flag, it is probably best to go with your instincts and move on.