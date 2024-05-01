EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police Department today reported it issued 99 traffic citations for hands-free law violations and four other citations during April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month enforcement campaign.

“Driver distraction is a persistent issue in Edwardsville that often has life-altering consequences,” said Edwardsville Police Lt. Brandn Whittaker. “Issuing a citation is a proven way to get motorists to pay attention or pay the price. Distracted Driving Awareness Month may be over, but we will continue our efforts to stop motorists from engaging in this behavior.”

The Edwardsville Police Department joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign was funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

