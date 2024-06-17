EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call at 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2024, regarding a motorcycle crash at the intersection of I-55 and Illinois State Route 143.

Lt. Brandn Whittaker of the Edwardsville Police stated that the accident is currently under investigation. Whittaker said the operator of the motorcycle was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

On Monday morning, June 17, 2024, the police department received an update that the motorcyclist, despite suffering life-threatening injuries, is now awake and has been stabilized.

The Edwardsville Police Department has not released any additional information at this time. Authorities urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Edwardsville Police Investigations Division at (618) 656-2131.

