EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police put a notice out around 1:45 p.m. Thursday about a crash at I-55 north bound/Illinois Route 143 where lanes have been temporarily blocked and re-routed.

There were no injuries in the crash, police said.

"Please choose another route or expect delays," the Edwardsville Police said.

