Edwardsville Police: I-55/143 area has lanes blocked, expect delays
October 18, 2018 2:20 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police put a notice out around 1:45 p.m. Thursday about a crash at I-55 north bound/Illinois Route 143 where lanes have been temporarily blocked and re-routed.
There were no injuries in the crash, police said.
"Please choose another route or expect delays," the Edwardsville Police said.
