EDWARDSVILLE — In a unique twist to a workplace grooming policy, the Edwardsville Police Department has found a charitable outlet for its "no beard" rule. Officers who wish to sport facial hair can do so by paying for the privilege, with the funds raised being donated to various local organizations.

Today, the Metro East Humane Society received a donation of $1,560 from the department. Officers gathered to present the check to the society.

Article continues after sponsor message

The initiative allows department employees to vote each quarter on where the collected funds will be directed.

Previous recipients have included the Madison County Juvenile Diversion Program, Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, Glen-Ed Pantry, Edwardsville Neighbors, Main Street Community Center, and The Stork Foundation for Infertility.

This quarterly practice not only fosters community support but also brings a personal touch to the department's charitable efforts.

More like this: