Edwardsville Police, Fire, Assist With Man In Box Truck Incident Sunday Night On I-55/I-143
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police and Fire Departments assisted the Illinois State Police when a call came in that a subject needed a police welfare check. "The subject, a man in a box truck, was positioned at the I-55, I-143 ramp and stuck," Edwardsville Major Michael Fillback said.
Initially, Fillback said, "The man did not want to cooperate, but eventually, he did and was taken into custody by Illinois State Police on some charges in reference to the truck." Fillback also said someone passing by was concerned about the man's safety and contacted police.
“The paramedics did check his welfare before he left the scene,” Fillback added. “Thankfully, there were no injuries to police, fire members, or the man.”
Fillback said ISP will release any additional information involving any future charges.
