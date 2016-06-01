EDWARDSVILLE - The beautiful peacock that became a key talking point of social media on Tuesday was found and brought to safety by Edwardsville Police Tuesday evening.

Edwardsville Lt. Charlie Kohlberg said the peacock is now in safe hands and will be going back to the owners soon.

The Facebook group "Lost and Found Pets of Madison County" did its part to help track down "Paul the Peacock," in the city of Edwardsville. Photos of Paul were taken at multiple areas in Downtown Edwardsville, including the Bank of Edwardsville, New Fellowship Church and on the roof of the Wildey Theatre.

"The peacock was corralled by officers yesterday evening," Kohlberg confirmed. "A middle party has possession of it and it is in the process of being returned to the owner."

Lt. Kohlberg said he remembered pot-bellied pigs, turkeys, deer and other wild animals occasionally roaming through the city, but he didn't recall this happening any time in the past with a peacock on the loose.

"The peacock piqued a lot of interest on social media," Lt. Kohlberg said. "I am absolutely thankful we have been able to get a hold of it, corral it and get the peacock back to the owner. The owner is extremely thankful."

Lt. Kohlberg said in matters like the peacock on the loose, or even when crimes occur, the Edwardsville community always assists police with tips and information.

"We have always had cooperation from the public," he said of the city of Edwardsville. We were able to have a successful resolution so that makes all of us very happy."

