EDWARDSVILLE - Day in and day out, the Edwardsville Police Department performs many heroic deeds to keep the community safe.

This past week, an early morning call turned out to be a harrowing emergency situation for a young couple.

Edwardsville Police said a man called just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, who knew he was going to have to deliver a baby at home.

Edwardsville Police dispatcher Jason Eberhard took the 9-1-1 call and proceeded to keep the man calm and help him prepare for the delivery of the baby over the phone. The mother, despite the obstacles involved in the situation, also displayed courage during the entire birth process.

Edwardsville Police Lt. Charles Kohlberg said Eberhard remained cool and collected during the entire process.

“Jason dispatched Edwardsville Fire Department paramedics and Edwardsville officers to the scene and began giving instructions to the father about the birth of the baby,” Kohlberg said. “He did an outstanding job of providing a step-by-step instruction of materials needed for the birth of the baby and care of the baby and helped make sure the baby was breathing properly once it was delivered prior to Edwardsville officer Rick Thompson arriving on the scene. Thompson assisted the mother and father with the delivery of the baby and also helped tie the umbilical cord off. Paramedics arrived just after the birth. It was remarkable all the way around for those involved in helping the father deliver the baby.”

Kohlberg commended not only the dispatcher, but officer Thompson and the other first responders who helped in the situation. Most of all he saluted the mother and father for remaining calm and responding in ways that enabled the child to be born safely at home.

“The dispatchers and officers are put into stressful situations on a frequent basis and it is very important in those situations to remain calm and put the emotions behind you to do a good job at hand and make sure everybody is safe.”

Kohlberg said the baby and mother were transported to Anderson Hospital and later in the week when police checked, the both were doing well.

“We are all thrilled it had a happy ending for the family,” Kohlberg said. “This is going to be a great story when the boy grows up about how he came into the world.”

