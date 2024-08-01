EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department reported today that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2024, officers responded to the 200 block of North Main Street regarding reports that a female subject had attempted to grab a child.

Multiple 911 calls were received in regard to the situation, Edwardsville Police said.

When police arrived, the suspect had fled the scene, but was taken into custody nearby a short time later and transported to the Madison County Jail. There were no reported injuries in the incident.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case for possible charges.

There is no additional information available at this time.

