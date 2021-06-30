EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Department has announced its newest patrol officer.

Justin Benton was sworn in Tuesday morning as a patrol officer.

The Edwardsville Police Department had this statement: “We are happy to have him as a member of the department. Please help us in welcoming him to the city.”

 