EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Department has announced its newest patrol officer. Justin Benton was sworn in Tuesday morning as a patrol officer. The Edwardsville Police Department had this statement: "We are happy to have him as a member of the department. Please help us in welcoming him to the city."