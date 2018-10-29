EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announced today that personnel will be participating in a No Shave November charity event benefiting Edwardsville Neighbors.

In order to participate, Edwardsville Police Personnel submitted a cash donation to Edwardsville Neighbors in exchange for being able to grow facial hair throughout the month of November, the department said today in a release.

"If you happen to see several bearded patrol officers, investigators, community service officers, dispatchers, or command staff members, be sure to compliment them on their fantastic new hair growth! It’s all for a good cause!" the department said. "At the end of the event, the standard facial hair policy will be reinstated (until next year). Here at the Edwardsville Police Department, we care very much for our neighbors throughout the city. Edwardsville Neighbors is a fantastic organization that we are proud to support."

More information, including how to submit an easy one-time donation, can be found here: https://edwardsvilleneighbors.org/

