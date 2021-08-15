Edwardsville Police Department Takes Applications For Fall CItizen's Academy
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department is proud to announce that we are accepting applications for the Fall Edwardsville Citizen's Police Academy and would like to extend an invitation to those interested in learning about constitutional law, rights of citizens, and the duties of law-enforcement officers.
The purpose of this academy is to strengthen the positive relationship between the members of the Edwardsville Police Department, and the citizens they serve. This academy gives participants a chance to learn certain aspects of law enforcement through a “hands-on” learning environment. Academy sessions will include tours, demonstrations, and practical exercises that will allow participants to experience life from a police officer’s point of view.
The academy is a 6-week course to be held on Tuesday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; the first session will start on September 28th, 2021.
Topics to be covered include:
Law review
Traffic/DUI enforcement
Use of force, excited delirium, Crisis Intervention
Firearms familiarization
Force on force/active shooter hands-on exercise
Juvenile Law and trends
The academy is presented to adults, 21 and over, and will be limited to 20 participants. Residency is not a requirement to participate in the academy. A $25 registration fee will be required for each participant who applies.
If you would like to enroll in the City of Edwardsville Citizens Police Academy, please visit
www.cityofedwardsville.com/police
to download an application.
If you have any questions, please direct them to:
Sergeant Matt Breihan
Edwardsville Police Department
618-656-2131 Ext. 151
mbreihan@cityofedwardsville.com
*Some portions may require physical activity. The Department and staff will work to make reasonable accommodation to individuals with special needs, but cannot guarantee participation in all activities.
