EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department released information Friday morning that it is seeking assistance with identifying a potential witness to an ongoing Elliott Fine Jewelers robbery investigation.

At 2:12 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, Elliott Fine Jewelers, 1405 Troy Road, was burglarized. A photo of a potential witness is attached to this release.

Anyone able to identify this subject or who has information regarding the burglary is asked to contact Detective Matt Evers of the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.