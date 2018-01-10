EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department released information below and a surveillance photo of the suspect in the 1st Mid-America Credit Union robbery at 11:43 a.m. The credit union is located at 1702 Troy Road, Edwardsville.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’05”, wearing sunglasses and a white hoodie. The suspect’s left arm was in a blue sling.

This suspect entered the bank, approached the teller and provided a note demanding money. He fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of United States Currency.

The Edwardsville Police Department is working in conjunction with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and FBI to identify and locate this suspect.

Anyone able to identify this subject or who has information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Lybarger of the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

