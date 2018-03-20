EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department completed the fourth in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on March 19, 2018. The specific overtime traffic enforcement detail(s) netted a total six traffic violation citations. There were no fatalities or serious alcohol-related traffic accidents during this period.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the enforcement period of March 16, 2018, to March 19, 2018, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of two Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and 15 other traffic citations.

The next enforcement period will be over the Memorial Day Holiday period.

More like this:

Jul 6, 2023 - Edwardsville Police Department Release Independence Day Enforcement Numbers

Sep 27, 2023 - Durbin Introduces Bill To Curb Firearms Trafficking From The United States To Mexican Drug Cartels

Jun 1, 2023 - 10 DUI Arrests: Edwardsville Police Announces "Click It Or Ticket" Campaign Numbers

Jun 21, 2023 - Driver Smashes Power Pole And Lines, Lanes Temporarily Closed After Alton Wreck

Jun 14, 2023 - Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over: Stepped-Up July 4 Safety Campaign Announced

 