EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department completed the fourth in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on March 19, 2018. The specific overtime traffic enforcement detail(s) netted a total six traffic violation citations. There were no fatalities or serious alcohol-related traffic accidents during this period.

During the enforcement period of March 16, 2018, to March 19, 2018, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of two Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and 15 other traffic citations.

The next enforcement period will be over the Memorial Day Holiday period.

