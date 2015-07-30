



The Edwardsville Police Department has long had a commitment to Special Olympics, raising funds on their own and continually participating in events.



From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Edwardsville Police officers volunteered their time to the cause, raising funds at Texas Roadhouse in Edwardsville.



“This was our first year in this venue,” Lt. Michel Fillback, a spokesperson for the officers, said. “It is a good charity.”



On Aug. 6 through 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Edwardsville Police Department members will be standing outside the Shop ‘N Save store in the community, selling T-shirts, hats and taking donations for Special Olympics.



“It is very well received and I think people are used to looking for us outside Shop ‘N Save for Special Olympics,” Fillback said. “We have been doing it for 15 years. Other than sometimes it is hot and blistery outside, it is something our officers look forward to each year.”



Fillback said Special Olympics is something dear to the hearts of the officers. He said he has a neighbor who has an athlete who competes, and each year they tell him how much they appreciate the officers.



“The money raised goes to support getting the athletes there and training them,” the lieutenant said. “The families have a lot of burden with expenses for other issues."



The Edwardsville Police officers wore their uniforms with pride in front of Shop ‘N Save, but it is an off-duty act, which Fillback said he thinks makes it even more community-oriented. During Special Olympics events, the Edwardsville officers normally participate, handing out medals to the kids, which Fillback said likely means as much to them as the kids.



Those interested in making Special Olympics donations can do so each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 through 9 at the Shop ‘N Save in Edwardsville.

