EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department reported today it made four drunk-driving arrests and issued 83 other traffic citations during the recent July Fourth "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket" crackdown.

Edwardsville Police Lt. Charles Kohlberg said law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this statewide effort to get drunk and drugged drivers off our roadways and encourage seat belt use.

"The Edwardsville Police Department joined forces with more than 150 other state and local law enforcement agencies conducting the crackdown campaign, which featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities including a media campaign," he said.

Kohlberg added that the recent law enforcement effort was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.

