EDWARDSVILLE - Local law enforcement officers joined the community Tuesday night at Edwardsville City Park for National Night Out.

D.A.R.E. Officer Anthony Dietz, with the Edwardsville Police Department, said the evening is an excellent opportunity for officers to get out and get to know members of the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s also a great chance to get families out in a safe environment where they can get out and have some time tighter,” Officer Dietz said. “It’s also a great chance for our officers to get out and say hello.”

Dietz added that while events like National Night Out help build bonds with the community, the citizens of Edwardsville have also shown tremendous support for the local law enforcement.

“We never lack incredible support from our community, they never cease to support us,” Dietz said. “Things like this really build that foundation and improve our community relationships.”

More like this:

Related Video: