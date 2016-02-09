EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department completed the fourth in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on Feb. 7, 2016. The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of 20 traffic violation citations and no Driving Under the Influence arrest. There were no fatalities or serious alcohol related traffic accidents during this period.

During the enforcement period of Feb. 5, 2016, to Feb. 7, 2016, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of 1 Driving Under the Influence traffic citation and 9 other traffic citations.

The next enforcement period will be over the St. Patrick’s Holiday period.

