EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department on Wednesday afternoon issued a fraud alert about a subject claiming to be with the Madison County Sheriff's Department from a (618) 619-8555 number.

The police said the person makes a claim of an outstanding warrant and asks for some sort of payment. The person and number is not associated with the Sheriff's Department, the police said.

"Always exercise caution when someone contacts you and requests payment over the phone," closed the police in the message.

