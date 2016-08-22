EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department has started another in a series of special traffic enforcement periods to curtail alcohol violations by the motoring public.

The eighth special enforcement period begins today, Aug. 22, 2016, and ends on Sept. 6, 2016.

Edwardsville Police Department Lt. Charles Kohlberg said these special enforcement periods are supported by a grant received from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“The purpose of the enforcement campaign is to reduce traffic crash injuries and fatalities, the importance of obeying traffic laws, the costs associated with traffic citation fines, and DUI costs to the public," he said. "Officers will be looking for impaired drivers, as well as violations of speed laws and occupant protection violations.”

A zero tolerance policy will be in effect for alcohol-related violations, as well as seat belt/child safety restraint violations. Seatbelt enforcement zones will also be operated at various locations during the enforcement period, Lt. Kohlberg said.

Any questions should be forwarded to the attention of Lt. Kohlberg at (618) 656-2131.

