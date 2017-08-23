EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announces another special traffic enforcement period that started on Monday, Aug. 21, and ends on Sept. 5, 2017.

The period is conducted around the Labor Day holiday in an effort to curtail alcohol violations by the motoring public. The Labor Day weekend has in the past been a time of parties and people drinking and driving, although because of law enforcement, it has declined.

These special enforcement periods are supported by a grant received from the Illinois Department of Transportation, Edwardsville Lt. Charles Kohlberg said.

"The purpose of the enforcement campaign is to reduce traffic crash injuries and fatalities, the importance of obeying traffic laws, the costs associated with traffic citation fines, and DUI costs to the public," Kohlberg said.

This is the sixth special enforcement period for Edwardsville Police this year. Officers on patrol will be looking for impaired drivers, as well as violations of speed laws and occupant protection violations.

A zero tolerance policy will be in effect for alcohol related violations, as well as seat belt/child safety restraint violations, Kohlberg said. Seat-belt enforcement zones will also be operated at various locations during daytime hours throughout the enforcement period. The purpose of the seat-belt enforcement zones will be to promote the use of occupant restraint devices which save lives and prevent serious injuries to those involved in motor vehicle crashes.

Questions should be forwarded to the attention of Lt. Charles Kohlberg at (618) 656-2131.

