EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department is currently conducting a series of special traffic enforcement periods in an effort to curtail alcohol violations by the motoring public.

These special enforcement periods are supported by a grant received from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The purpose of the enforcement campaign is to reduce traffic crash injuries and fatalities, the importance of obeying traffic laws, the costs associated with traffic citation fines, and DUI costs to the public.

The third special enforcement period begins on December 18, 2015, and ends on January 3, 2016. Officers on patrol will be looking for impaired drivers, as well as violations of speed laws and occupant protection violations.

A zero tolerance policy will be in effect for alcohol related violations, as well as seat belt/child safety restraint violations. Seatbelt enforcement zones will also be operated at various locations during the enforcement period.

Questions should be forwarded to the attention of Lt. Mike Fillback at 618-656-2131

 

