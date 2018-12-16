EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Department and Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244, partnered with Target to host a very special Shop with a Cop event Saturday morning. Preselected kids got to do some Christmas shopping for themselves with an officer by their sides.

21 chosen kids from District 7 came out to participate in the event along with just as many officers on Saturday morning. Officers lined their cars outside the front of the Edwardsville Target before heading into the store with the children. The kids were paired up with an officer to help them shop and add up their totals. Each child was given a $200 budget and let loose to choose whatever items they wanted. An abundance of toys and games were selected by each of the excited children.

With the help of many officers wives who attended to help out, there was a wrapping station set up near the front of the store. Kids could get their gifts wrapped to save for opening on Christmas morning. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance to say hello to the kids and take a peek at their toys.

”We’re always happy to be out here with the kids and help them pick out their toys,” said Officer Rick Thomson. “It’s a fun experience every year, for everyone involved.”

The kids also got to enjoy breakfast at the Edwardsville Public Safety Building. The police officers themselves cooked up the meal including pancakes, sausage, eggs, and bacon, for the kids. Then they all got to check out the police cars and play with the sirens, an experience sure to excite them before arriving at Target to get their toys.

Edwardsville Police Department has been hosting the Shop with a Cop event for nine years. A festive and fun event for the officers and children alike. Shop with a Cop is a favorite tradition of the Edwardsville Police Department. Officers say they are already looking forward to next year.

