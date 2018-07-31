EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department is proud to announce that we are accepting applications for the Fall Edwardsville Citizen's Police Academy and would like to extend an invitation to those interested in learning about constitutional law, rights of citizens, and the duties of law-enforcement officers. The purpose of this academy is to strengthen the positive relationship between the members of the Edwardsville Police Department, and the citizens they serve. This academy gives participants a chance to learn certain aspects of law enforcement through a “hands on” learning environment. Academy sessions will include tours, demonstrations, and practical exercises that will allow participants to experience life from a police officer’s point of view. The academy is a 10 week course to be held on Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; the first session will start on September 13th, 2018. Topics to be covered include:

Law review

Traffic/DUI enforcement

Use of force, excited delirium, crisis intervention

Firearms familiarization

Force on force/active shooter hands on exercise

Drug trends and identification

Crime scene investigation with hands on exercise

Computer crimes and identity theft

Juvenile law and trends

4 hour ride along

The academy is presented to adults, 21 and over, and will be limited to 20 participants. Priority will be given to Edwardsville residents on a first come, first serve basis; a $25 registration fee will be required for each participant.

If you would like to enroll in the City of Edwardsville Citizens Police Academy, please visit www.cityofedwardsville.com/police to download an application.

*Some portions may require physical activity. The Department and staff will work to make reasonable accommodation to individuals with special needs, but cannot guarantee participation in all activities.

If you have any questions, please direct them to:

Sergeant Matt Breihan

Edwardsville Police Department

618-656-2131 Ext. 151

mbreihan@cityofedwardsville.com

