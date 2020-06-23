EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven is hosting a unique Zoom meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, to talk about how the department operates and an opportunity for others to learn from home.



"Topics of discussion for this meeting will include the department’s hiring and training processes," Chief Keeven said. "We are hopeful you will be able to join for this unique event."

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

Article continues after sponsor message

https://zoom.us/j/94019533165?pwd=L3QvTHhOV3RxVWJkS2taYVk5NWdRZz09

Webinar ID: 940 1953 3165

Password: 533560