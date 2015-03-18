An Edwardsville man was charged with one count of stalking with no bond attached.

The man arrested is John Mossman, 35, of the 300 block of Elm St., Edwardsville.

Mossman is currently in custody in Madison County Jail.

On two occasions on March 17, and another on March 18, identical incidents occurred at the same residence. At approximately 6:40 a.m. on the morning of March 18, the suspect was observed and apprehended by a homeowner and subsequently taken into custody by the Edwardsville Police.

At 7:20 a.m. on March 4, the Edwardsville Police Department responded to the 800 block of Grand Avenue in regards to a report of disorderly conduct, possible peeping tom. In the course of the investigation, information later materialized on an unidentified suspect.

The Edwardsville Police reminds the public that a charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

