EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Department issued a statement that as of Monday, the department had received no less than 10 “robo” calls offering up to 15 percent savings on Ameren bills.

“This is some sort of third-party power supplier, not Ameren,” the department said in a release. “The person that comes on the line wanted our account number before more information could be provided. Where this may be a legitimate business, we suggest not providing your account details without doing research on a company.”

Article continues after sponsor message