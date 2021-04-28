EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department is seeking the public's help in fighting crime by taking part in a voluntary Private Video Registration System.

"This program allows residents and businesses to register the locations of their outdoor video surveillance systems with EPD," the department said in a statement. "When a crime occurs, police will be able to identify the locations of nearby video cameras and enlist the assistance of the community to help officers collect video evidence and follow up on leads."

Article continues after sponsor message

To register your cameras, follow the link below:

https://www.cityofedwardsville.com/193/Police-Forms

More like this: