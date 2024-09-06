EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police conducted an impaired driving enforcement effort over Labor Day weekend, resulting in 6 arrests for driving under the influence. Additionally, 19 seat belt citations were issued, 23 speeding citations, 13 distracted driving citations and 25 other citations were issued.

“Through the Labor Day safety campaign, we helped to make our roads safer and spread the word about the risks of impaired driving – ‘It’s not a game,’” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker.

The Edwardsville Police Department collaborated with other law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across the state for the Illinois Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI” campaign.

This effort was part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High. Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” initiatives, funded by federal highway safety funds through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

