EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Department has announced its plans for a traffic safety campaign, focusing on drunk, unbuckled, and distracted drivers over the Labor Day period.

Lt. Christopher Byrne said the department's goal is to ensure community residents and visitors make it home safely after the party ends.

"Well be out in force to keep impaired drivers off the roads," Lt. Byrne said. "If you'll be celebrating, we urge you to plan ahead for a sober ride. It could be a matter of life or death."

The Edwardsville Police Department is partnering with the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement across Illinois for the increased statewide effort. The high-visibility crackdown will run from Aug. 20, 2021, through the holiday weekend into the early morning hours of Sept. 7.

Lt. Byrne stressed again before the fun starts this Labor Day, remember to designate a sober driver and don't let friends or family members drive drunk.

He said even a small amount of alcohol can impair judgment and reaction times, making driving unsafe.

