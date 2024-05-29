Edwardsville Police Announce "Click It Or Ticket" Campaign Numbers
EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police announced it issued a total of 80 citations during the Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period.
“Through the Memorial Day enforcement campaign, we helped make Illinois roads safer and spread the word that seat belts save lives,” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker.
During the enforcement period the Edwardsville Police took the following actions:
1 DUI arrest
1 felony arrest
1 misdemeanor arrest
1 Zero Tolerance violation
2 suspended/revoked license arrests
42 seat belt citations
4 uninsured motorist citations
10 speeding citations
10 distracted driving citations
2 transportation of alcohol citations
The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
