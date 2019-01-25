EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the intersection of Illinois Routes 159 and 143 in Edwardsville around 1:15 p.m. Friday for an accident involving a semi-truck and vehicle.

East-bound traffic on Route 143 was backed up to the SIUE exit. Traffic was signaled through the intersection by Edwardsville Police after the accident. Some traffic was detoured to westbound lane to Main Street.

Edwardsville Fire Chief Welle said there did not appear to be any serious injuries from the crash. One person was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, he said.

The semi-truck involved was hauling salt, the chief said.

