EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244, Christmas with a Cop Update. COVID won’t keep the Holiday season from happing this year.

Officers of the Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police are determined to make this season special and are changing their 11th annual Christmas With a Cop program from an “in-person” shopping experience to an online version.

The 23 preselected children were tasked with creating a gift registry online for Officers to shop from. Officers will be able to access the registry online or in the store, shop for gifts, and will wrap them for a surprise this holiday season.

The children and parents will attend a drive-through gift exchange at the Edwardsville Police Department from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, December 12.

