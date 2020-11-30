Edwardsville Police 11th Annual Christmas With a Cop Program Moves From 'In-Person' Shopping Experience to Online Version
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244, Christmas with a Cop Update. COVID won’t keep the Holiday season from happing this year.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Officers of the Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police are determined to make this season special and are changing their 11th annual Christmas With a Cop program from an “in-person” shopping experience to an online version.
The 23 preselected children were tasked with creating a gift registry online for Officers to shop from. Officers will be able to access the registry online or in the store, shop for gifts, and will wrap them for a surprise this holiday season.
The children and parents will attend a drive-through gift exchange at the Edwardsville Police Department from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, December 12.
More like this:
Related Video: