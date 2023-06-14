EDWARDSVILLE - Senior Ethan Stukenburg signed his letter of intent to continue his track and field career at the next level.

He committed to the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Monday afternoon with his family and coaches inside Edwardsville High School's main lobby.

Stukenberg will be joining the Titans program as a pole vaulter.

He mentioned that athletics sort of runs in the family.

"It's a huge step," Stukenberg said. "My mom and dad were both college athletes and me being one also really kind of completes the next step. I am really looking forward to it."

"I really wanted to be a college athlete, but if I wasn't, it wasn't a huge deal, but I'm really happy that I am."

Stukenberg is an Edwardsville High School Male Athlete of the Month.

According to Tigers' track coach Chad Lakatos, the decision to try and vault in college came earlier this season after Ethan cleared his goal of 14 feet.

He cleared his goal on multiple occasions, the first being back on March 10 in the Edwardsville Tiger Indoor Invitational, which remains his indoor PR.

He cleared exactly 14 feet on April 7 (Belleville West Norm Armstrong Invitational), April 25, (Madison County Large School Championship), and April 28 (Triad Knight Invitational).

On May 6, he set a new PR of 14' 2" at the Collinsville Boys Invitational.

That mark was good enough to qualify him for the state meet where he cleared 14' 1.25" in qualifying and 13' 7.5" in the finals to finish 11th.

"It was a great season," Stukenberg said.

"I opened it a week late and I still hit the goal I wanted to hit 14 feet. Capping it all off at state, I wasn't supposed to make the finals, but it was definitely a welcome surprise. I couldn't have been happier."

"Ethan had a great senior year, and was number three on our varsity point total," Tigers' track coach Chad Lakatos said.

"He was scoring big points for us every meet. Ethan was a state qualifier and just missed being all-state, so I couldn't be happier for him to continue his career doing something he loves doing."

