EAST ST. LOUIS 69, EDWARDSVILLE 66: Edwardsville and East St. Louis played a close game all night, but in the end, Jeremiah Tilmon's 15 points were enough for the Flyers to score a 69-66 Southwestern Conference win over the Tigers in East St. Louis Friday night.

Edwardsville took a 15-7 lead at quarter time, but the Flyers bounced back to forge a tie at the half. Neither team had more than a five-point lead in the second half, but East Side managed to hold off the Tigers down the stretch.



Mark Smith and Oliver Stephen led Edwardsville (13-8 overall, 5-4 SWC) with 16 points each. AJ Epenesa added eight points before fouling out down the stretch; Dan Marinko also had eight points.

Karon Randolph added 12 points for the Flyers (15-5 overall, 10-0 SWC), with Tyrone Riley scoring eight.

SOUTHWESTERN 70, NORTH GREENE 47

Tyler Rose had a big game on Friday night, scoring 26 points to lead Southwestern to a 70-47 win over North Greene. Collin Baumgartner added 18 points and Briston Johnson had 11 points for Southwestern.

NHL

BLUE JACKETS 7, BLUES 1: Nick Foligno scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season – a career high – as the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped the St. Louis Blues' 13-game unbeaten streak with a 7-1 win at Columbus' Nationwide Arena Friday night.

The Jackets stormed out to a 4-0 lead before Paul Stastny scored his 10th goal of the season on a power play in the second period. That was the only goal the the Blues (34-14-4, 72 points, tied for first in the Central Division) would score.

Cam Atkinson, Ryan Johansen, Corey Tripp, Matt Calvert and Scott Hartnell also scored for the Blue Jackets (22-25-3, 47 points, seventh in the Metropolitan Division). Jake Allen had 16 saves for the Blues before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who recorded 10 saves. Curtis McHlhinney had 32 saves for the Blue Jackets.

The Blues return home for an 11:30 a.m. Sunday Game of the Week matchup against Chicago (NBC), then host the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Fox Sports Midwest).

