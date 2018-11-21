EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department would once again like to invite all children in Kindergarten through 6th grade to participate in a Holiday Art Contest sponsored by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust. Participants can color, paint, or draw a picture no larger than 12x14 inches from one of the following themes:

Holiday in Downtown Edwardsville

Holiday at Leclaire Park

Holiday at City Park

My Family Holiday

Three winners from each grade will be selected to receive a Target gift card in the amount of $15 for first place, $10 for second place, and $5 for third place, made possible by our corporate sponsor First Clover Leaf Bank. All winners’ art will be displayed in the lobby at the Wildey Theatre from December 17th – 28th and on Facebook under “Edwardsville Parks and Recreation.” Entries must include participant’s name, address, phone number, grade and school on the back of the art. The entry deadline for this year’s contest is Friday, December 14th.

Submissions for the Holiday Art Contest may be dropped off at the Santa House in City Park during your visit or delivered to the Parks Office at 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025.

For more information please contact the Park Office at 618-692-7538, visit our website at www.cityofedwardsville.com or check out our Facebook page: Edwardsville Parks and Recreation.

