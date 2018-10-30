SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

EDWARDSVILLE - There was literally almost any Halloween costume in the book on display when the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department hosted the annual children’s costume contest this past Saturday at City Park Bandstand.

The costume event was immediately followed by trick-or-treating on Main Street in Edwardsville.

"There were 200 entries with participants dressed in almost every costume imaginable," Hayley M. Verheyen, CPRP, said.

"The Parks Department would like to thank all who partnered with the City of Edwardsville to make this event a huge success including the Edwardsville Lions Club for judging, GCS Credit Union for donating prizes, the SIUE Suzuki Strings for playing music during registration, Market Basket for supplying pumpkins and hay bales for stage decorations, the Edwardsville Police Department for providing crossing guards on the Main Street intersections, and the 35 participating Main Street businesses for handing out candy after the contest. We look forward to partnering with you all again next year!"

Winners, chosen by the Edwardsville Lions Club, include:

Age 0-3 Winners:

1st Place: Caleb Kovarik = Maui

2nd Place: Ryker Henson = Cat in the Hat

3rd Place: Karoline Sweetman = Sandy from Grease

Age 4-6 Winners:

1st Place: Charlotte Calloway = Rapunzel in her Tower

2nd Place: Dylan DeVasto = Fireman

3rd Place: Luke Warner = Orange Mustang

Age 7-9 Winners:

1st Place: Cale Grable = Headless Man

2nd Place: Madeline Calloway = The Nutcrackers

3rd Place: Daniel Cadagin = Mr. Tickle

Age 10-12 Winners:

1st Place: Anna Simms = Fake News

2nd Place: Carly Barnes = Fallen Angel

3rd Place: Julia Harriss = Flower Pot

Group Winners:

1st Place: Mary Poppins = Alayna Jernigan and her parents

2nd Place: Circus = Valerie Van Daley, Jillian Van Daley, Everett Guilford, Brianne Guilford

3rd Place: Robots = Matthew and Kayla Redden

