EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department invites all seniors (55 and older) to join us for Coffee and a Movie at the Wildey Theatre on Wednesday, January 23.

We will be showing “Funny Girl” (1968) film starring Barbara Streisand, Omar Sharif, and Kay Medford. This is a comedy and drama movie. Mini pastries & coffee will be catered by 222 Artisan Bakery starting at 9:30AM.

Reservations can be made by calling the Parks Office and then mailing payment. The cost is $5 in advance and $7 at the door. The doors will open at 9:30am and the movie will begin at 10:00am. Each person will get 1 pastries, popcorn, coffee, and soda. The registration deadline is January 16.

Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “ESCAPE” on the envelope.

