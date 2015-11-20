EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department once again invites all children in kindergarten through sixth grade to participate in a Holiday Art Contest sponsored by First Clover Leaf Bank. Participants can color, paint, or draw a picture no larger than 12x14 inches from one of the following themes:

Holiday in Downtown Edwardsville

Holiday at Leclaire Park

Holiday at City Park

My Family Holiday

Hayley Verheyen of the Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department coordinates this every year.

"This gives kids a chance to be creative and share their feelings about the hoidays," she said. She also commended First Clover Leaf Bank for donating the gift cards to the winners and said it was quite a generous donation to the children for prizes.

Verheyen said there are three winners selected in every grade from kindergarten to sixth grade and this year, the winners will be announced on Dec. 16.

Three winners from each grade will be selected to receive a Target gift card in the amount of $15 for first place, $10 for second place, and $5 for third place, made possible by our corporate sponsor First Clover Leaf Bank. All winners’ art will be displayed in the lobby at the Wildey Theatre from December 16th – 28th and on Facebook under “Edwardsville Parks and Recreation.” Entries must include participant’s name, address, phone number, grade and school on the back of the art. The entry deadline for this year’s contest is Monday, December 14th.

Submissions for the Holiday Art Contest may be dropped off at the Santa House in City Park during your visit or delivered to the Parks Office at 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025.

For more information please contact the Park Office at 618-692-7538, visit our website at www.cityofedwardsville.com or check out our Facebook page: Edwardsville Parks and Recreation.

