EDWARDSVILLE - What could be better than a family camp out right here in Edwardsville? Come join the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department for the second annual Family Camp Out on Saturday, October 3rd. Enjoy a rare opportunity to sleep under the stars at Joe Glik Park and take part in other outdoor activities. Whether you are an experienced camper or are looking for an activity to share with your family, this is your opportunity to camp in the safety of the Edwardsville.

The cost is $40 for a family of up to four. For each additional person over 2 years old there is $5 fee. The price is the same for non-campers. Each family must pre-register by September 25th. You will need to bring a tent, sleeping bag, water, bug spray, and camping equipment. We will provide dinner, s’mores, breakfast, a movie, camp fire, crafts, and a night of family fun. 

For more information or to register please visit our website www.cityofedwardsville.com  under Parks and Recreation Department or call the Parks Office at 618-692-7538.

 

