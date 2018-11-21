The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department is having a Winter Membership sale from November 23rd – February 28th. Family memberships for Edwardsville and Glen Carbon residents start at $300 and the winter sale membership price is $260. Single membership for Edwardsville and Glen Carbon residents memberships are $150 and the winter sale membership price is $125. Senior citizen for Edwardsville and Glen Carbon residents memberships are $125 and the winter sale membership price is $112.

The pool which sits adjacent to the beautiful Tower Lake includes lockers, restrooms and a concession area as well as a small splash pad for the youngest visitors. It is accessible from N. University Drive with parking available at Lot 10 which sits just southwest of The Gardens and Cougar Lake Drive. While parking on campus typically requires a paid permit, parking at this lot during the summer will be free to all who are visiting the pool.

Daily passes will also be available for $5 per day or $4 per day for seniors and children 4-15, kids three and under swim free. Private rentals will also be available for birthday parties, reunions and more. For more information contact the Edwardsville Parks Department at 692-7538 or visit www.cityofedwardsville.com.

