EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its first Ice Cream Social on Tuesday, May 29th from 5-7pm at City Park.

Kick Off the summer and cool off with free ice cream donated by Prairie Farms. The Ice Cream Social is a great way for families and neighbors to learn more about parks and recreation programs while enjoying free ice cream. In addition to ice cream, the Ice Cream Social will offer a live presentation by Accidentally on Purpose and Infinite Limit

For more information, please visit our website www.cityofedwardsville.com or call the Parks Department at 692-7538.

