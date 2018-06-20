EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department invites all seniors (55 and older) to join them for a trip to the St. Louis Art Museum to tour the Sunken Cities exhibit on July 19 and Coffee and a Movies on July 26th.

On July 19th come enjoy a guided tour of the Sunken Cities at the St. Louis Art Museum. Hear the epic story that revealed two lost cities of ancient Egypt submerged under the Mediterranean Sea for over a thousand years. World-renowned underwater archaeologist Franck Goddio and his team discovered these submerged worlds and uncovered stunning ancient religious, ceremonial, and commercial artifacts, which has led to a greater understanding of life during the age of pharaohs. More than 200 of these authentic artifacts, including three colossal 16-foot sculptures of a pharaoh, a queen, and a god will be on view. There will also be free time at the art museum. We will enjoy lunch before the museum at Sqwires in Lafayette Square. The cost is $65 per person and includes motorcoach, tour, admission, and lunch. The registration deadline is Friday, June 29th.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Wednesday, July 25, seniors can attend a Coffee and a Movie at the Wildey Theatre.

The Wildey will be showing “Roman Holiday” (1969) starring Audrey Hepburn, Gregory Peck, and Eddie Albert. This movie is a comedy and romance. Mini pastries & coffee will be catered by 222 Artisan Bakery starting at 9:30AM. Reservations can be made by calling the Parks Office and then mailing payment. The cost is $5 in advance and $7 at the door. The doors will open at 9:30am and the movie will begin at 10:00am. Each person will get 1 pastries, popcorn, coffee, and soda. The registration deadline is July 18th. The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department extended a big thank you to San Gabriel Memory Care of Glen Carbon for sponsoring our July Coffee and a Movie.

There is limited space so seniors are encouraged to sign up now. Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “ESCAPE” on the envelope.

More like this: