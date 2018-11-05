EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department is excited to welcome back Santa Claus to his 12th year of greeting children from his home in City Park.

Santa’s festively decorated house will once again be located on 101 South Buchanan Ave. in front of the Edwardsville Public Library.

Visitors are welcome to tell Santa their holiday wishes on Wednesdays from 5:30-8:30pm and Saturdays from 1:00-4:00pm starting Saturday, November 24th until December 22nd. Those who visit on Saturday, November 24th will get to see him arrive to City Park in a big fire truck courtesy of the Edwardsville Fire Department. Parents are encouraged to take their own pictures for free. For more information contact the Parks Department at 692-7538.

